Podcast: We ❤️ Z Fold 2, and Hi Pixel 5!

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we have a ton of stuff to cover, most notably our love for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Both Tim and I have been living with Samsung’s new $2,000 foldable for the past week and can’t seem to put it down. Let’s talk about it!

Oh, we also have 8,000 Google leaks to run through, including all details for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, hands-on time with the Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio, and more. The OnePlus 8T is also coming, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is here, and the first Wear 4100 is on wrist for Kellen’s 30 seconds of smartwatch hell.

Trivia is back again this week! iFixit hooked us up with some sweet toolkits to giveaway!

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).