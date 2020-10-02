Podcast: You Buying a Pixel 5?

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re recapping Google’s “Launch Night In” event, where the company announced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, Nest Audio, and Chromecast with Google TV. Are we buying them all? None? Some?

If we have time, we’ll try to recap our Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, which is now live on the site. We also want to make sure you know when Amazon Prime Day 2020 is.

No trivia this week. Womp, womp.

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).