Podcast: Let’s Talk OnePlus Nord

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re diving into the official world of OnePlus Nord. The phone is now official, we have one, and we’ll let you know when and where you can buy this new affordable premium phone.

We’ll also dive into huge Galaxy Note 20 leaks, the rest of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked line-up, Android 11’s codename, and rant about 60Hz displays before wrapping up with a list of random new phones you can buy.

Trivia is back with a fun line-up of prizes!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).