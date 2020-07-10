Podcast: Pixel 5 With No XL?

For this episode of the Droid Life Show, oh man, do we have a big one in store. We have legitimate Pixel 5 news, a possible Pixel 4a 5G too, new Google Nest Home device outed in official capacity, a new Android 11 Beta, and that’s only the Google stuff.

We also need to dive into all that is Samsung, the Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Tab S7+, and the upcoming Unpacked event. OnePlus is doing Nord things, there’s a new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ to get 15 minutes of excitement out of, and we might be at the point of the end of streaming TV services. Get ready!

Trivia is back with a fun line-up of prizes!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).