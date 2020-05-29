Podcast: The Pixel 4a We Wanted

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re recapping the latest in Pixel 4a news, including the supposedly canceled XL version. We also have pricing news and how Google plans to stand behind the Pixel line, at least for now.

After all of the Pixel talk, we have Galaxy Note 20 news, new Galaxy Watch info, our Motorola Edge+ review, big RCS happenings, and more to cover from the past two weeks of Android.

Trivia is back! This week’s prizes provided by PNY! Check out their latest at: www.pny.com

We’ll be live at 1:00PM Pacific (4:00PM Eastern).