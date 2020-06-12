Podcast: Android 11 Beta Squad

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we are diving into Android 11 Beta! The most stable build of Android 11 is here and available to anyone with a Pixel 2 or higher, so we’ll talk about what’s new and whether or not this is stable enough for you to run it.

We also want to talk about Pixel Buds updates, Samsung Unpacked for the Note 20, OnePlus Z and Pods, and if any of you are making the move to YouTube Music.

Trivia is back! This week’s prizes include a bunch of Motorola’s sweet new charging products.

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).