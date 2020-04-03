Pocast: Hot T-Mobile Merger Talk

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re diving right into news that T-Mobile and Sprint have finalized their merger. We’ll do our best to tell you what that means, who it affects, and try and predict how awful or great this might be 3 years from now.

We also have our Galaxy S20 and LG V60 reviews to quickly run through, plenty of OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro leaks, a new Android 11 Developer Preview, how mad we are at Dark Sky and Apple, and some COVID-related updates.

Trivia is back!

We’ll be live at 11:00AM Pacific (2:00PM Eastern).