Podcast: Hey Everyone, How Are You?

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we return after weeks away in this wild new world we all live in. Things have changed for the foreseeable future for so many of us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bring you this show. So here we are, back again, ready to just talk.

We have a lot to talk about too. Pixel 5. Galaxy S20 reviews. OnePlus 8. LG V60. Android 11. And yes, coronavirus-related items. Join us because we miss you all.

Trivia is back!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).