Podcast: Flip Into Android 11

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re talking through the surprise drop of Android 11 on the world. Even if it is a developer preview and not meant for everyone, there is quite a bit of new stuff to cover and look forward to.

We’ve also had the Galaxy Z Flip in house for a week, so if you are curious about Samsung’s flip phone, Tim has you covered. From there, it’ll be on to Galaxy S20 pre-orders, Stadia on more phones, and the massive hack of Slickwraps.

Trivia is back!

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).