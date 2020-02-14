Podcast: Which Galaxy S20 Should You Buy?

On this episode of the DL Show, we’ll recap the Samsung Unpacked event that featured the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds, and more. Tim was on-hand to go hands-on with all devices and has plenty to share from that experience.

Outside of major Samsung talk, our Motorola Razr review is there for consumption too, Essential is no longer a company, T-Mobile and Sprint are closer than ever to merging, and MWC 2020 is dead. This should be a hot and heavy show.

Sorry, guys, no trivia this week. We’re taking this one off.

We’ll be live at 10:00AM Pacific (1:00PM Eastern).