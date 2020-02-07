Podcast: Moto Razr, Moto Razr!

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re talking Motorola Razr because the icon launched again this week and we have one to test. The $1500 folding flip phone is here, guys! Is it cool, awful, overpriced, or worth buying? We have early thoughts on all of that that probably won’t surprise you.

We also have plans to catch-up on the last bits of Galaxy S20 info before next week’s launch event, February’s Android patch, the next flagship phones from Motorola, Tim’s Pixel 5 wishlist, and more. We might even say goodbye to Blackberry once again.

Trivia will be back too. Prepare to win stuff.

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).