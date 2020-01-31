Podcast: Samsung’s Month is Here

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’ll catch up on the latest in Samsung rumors and leaks. The Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip are everywhere right now with February 11 quickly approaching.

After all the Samsung fun, we probably need to feel bad for the Motorola Razr (pre-orders open!), talk about OnePlus entering the world of wireless charging, fresh availability of the new SHIELD Remote, and how Sonos royally f*cked up. We have a Google I/O 2020 date too!

Trivia will be back too. Prepare to win stuff.

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).