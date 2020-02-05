The three companies that occupy the majority of pockets of readers around here are Samsung, OnePlus, and Google. In recent weeks, we’ve asked you to weigh in on why you continue to choose Samsung or OnePlus phones, so that leaves the final entry. It’s time to talk about Google Pixel phones and why you choose them over all others.

For me, it’s pretty simple. I have a kid, as a family we try to get out and see the world, I love restaurants and drink too much beer, and generally like to keep memories of it all. That means I continue to prefer Google phones because they offer the camera experience I trust the most.

Don’t get me wrong, the frequent updates and Google software experience are certainly selling points. Those are areas that I too enjoy, it’s just that we all live such a fast-paced life that recording it can be difficult if you don’t have the tools with you to keep up. The cameras in Google Pixel phones, like the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 are incredible. They rarely fail me.

Look at what the Pixel 4 XL camera did for Tim on a recent vacation. These pictures are insanely good and I’m not sure any other smartphone could have captured them. I recently took a sledding trip to Mt. Hood and am mostly blown away by the quality of the memories I now have forever.

That’s not to say that Samsung isn’t putting impressive cameras in its Galaxy phones. We are fully expecting the Galaxy S20 line to do some crazy sh*t. OnePlus also continues to improve in this department, though they still have a ways to go. Other companies make good camera phones, that’s easy to admit.

Other companies also make pretty good software. Samsung’s One UI is very enjoyable and OnePlus’ OxygenOS might be better than Google’s Pixel Experience. OnePlus is close to matching Google with update quickness and Samsung isn’t far behind them. Software is no longer the big standout feature for Google. It’s the camera.

So there, you have my reason for choosing Google Pixel phones. What are yours?

