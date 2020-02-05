It’s 2020, and according to science fiction, by now we should all be flying around in hover cars and paying for things using a small implant that we have located in our wrists. Obviously we’re not quite there yet, but our smartphones can act as digital wallets, with most stores in the US now accepting contactless forms of payment.

Whether you’re shopping in Gucci or ordering a few tacos from a food truck, chances are, you can pay for your goods via a mobile payment method such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or Apple Pay. The question is, are you?

Personally, when I use a Samsung device and have access to Samsung Pay, mobile payments are basically all I use. I love the fact that Samsung Pay works at virtually any credit card terminal, regardless of whether it accepts NFC payments or not. That’s thanks to its usage of MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). When I’m not on a Samsung phone, I don’t tend to use mobile payments. I know I can still use Google Pay at plenty of places, but it must be a mental thing.

It’s 2020, so I expect to see mostly everyone using mobile payments.

Do You Use Mobile Payments? Yes, all the time.

Yes, but only sometimes.

I have one installed, but don't use it.

I'v never used mobile payments. View Results