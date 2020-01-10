Podcast: Hello 2020, Our New Friend

Welcome to 2020!

On this episode of the Droid Life Show, we’re catching up after an end-of-year break by diving headfirst into CES, the January Android patch, and when the Galaxy S11 (S20?) will be announced. We’ll catch you up on our time at CES this week, favorite products from the show, and how Sonos almost stole the spotlight by suing Google. CES, always a somewhat-fun time.

Oh yeah, we also donated a really nice chunk of cash to the Cancer Research Institute, thanks to all of your generous contributions. Hell yeah.

Trivia will be back too. Prepare to win stuff.

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).