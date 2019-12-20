Podcast: We’re 10. Let’s Celebrate.

On this special episode of the Droid Life Show, well, we’re just celebrating. That’s all we plan to do.

Droid Life is now 10 years old, so to thank you for all of your support over this past decade together, we’re hosting a trivia-only show. I know that we do trivia on every DL Show, but this time we have over 30 prizes to giveaway to all of you fine folks that have hung out with us during this long, wild journey.

We have earbuds, backpacks, shirts, Google Home goodies, charging products, and yes, phones. Prepare to win fun stuff.

Also, a big shoutout to all of the companies supporting this special day, including NVIDIA (win a SHIELD TV!), Aukey, MEATER, Razer, and iFixit. You people are all wonderful.

We’ll be live at 12:00PM Pacific (3:00PM Eastern).