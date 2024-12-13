One of the best deals we’ve seen in recent weeks was hosted by Mint Mobile, who was slashing hundreds of the Pixel 9 series while also cutting 50% of the price off of their best plans. That deal came back and it now includes the Pixel 9 Pro too.

When first launched, Mint Mobile was slashing $500 off the Pixel 9 and then giving you a 50% discount on their top unlimited plan. That deal is still here, if that sounds awesome. However, they are now including the Pixel 9 Pro as a part of the deal by dropping $400 off of it and still giving you the 50% plan discount.

$400 OFF PIXEL 9 PRO: So you don’t really have to do anything to get the $400 off price on the Pixel 9 Pro other than sign-up for a plan with Mint Mobile. With a $400 off discount, the Pixel 9 Pro would cost you just $599 in Obsidian with 128GB storage. That’s an incredible deal.

For now, Mint isn’t selling any other variant, so you’ll have to want that combination of color and storage. We wish they could at least offer folks the same deal on a 256GB model, but that’s just not the case at the moment. Still, a Pixel 9 Pro for $599 might be worth it.

50% OFF UNLIMITED PLAN: The other part of this is the Mint Mobile Unlimited plan that is 50% off. In order to get the big discount on the Pixel 9 Pro, you need to sign-up for this Unlimited plan for a year. That sounds scary, but it’s not. You are simply prepaying for a year of service with Mint Mobile and it will only cost you $180. This plan typically runs $30 per month, but by prepaying, they are giving you a 50% discount and dropping the yearly price to $180.

If you are hesitating, this is the story with Mint Mobile. They are owned by T-Mobile, so they get to use T-Mobile’s network, which is arguably the best in the US. They are a prepaid carrier, so you prepay for your service at the beginning of each month (or in this case for a year) and that’s it. You don’t have a contract or any weird thing like you might see with a normal plan from T-Mo or Verizon.

Their Unlimited plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, access to T-Mobile’s fastest 5G network, free mobile hotspot included, free calling to Mexico/Canada, and WiFi Calling. It is a super solid plan that you really can’t beat for $15/mo.

In total, you’d pay $779 to get a Pixel 9 Pro and 12 months of Unlimited service.

Sign-up for Mint Mobile