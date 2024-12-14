Here’s an actual great last minute holiday deal that might best those from the big holiday shopping weekend we just went through. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is keeping its $460 off price, but Samsung is tossing in a free bonus band that they value at $80. $540 in savings on the best Android smartwatch? We’ll take that.

There are 3 parts to this current Galaxy Watch Ultra deal that are all pretty straight-forward.

1. $160 OFF PRICE: This piece is easy to understand and it’s a $160 off discount from Samsung on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. You just get a starting price of $489.99 from its full price of $649.99. Easy, right?

2. $300 OFF WITH TRADES: The second piece involves their trade-in program that is seeing solid values on older Samsung watches. You can save $300 instantly by trading in a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. A Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would also get you $275 off today. There are other values that aren’t bad and you can check those values at this link.

3. FREE $80 BAND: This final piece of the deal is where it gets a bit tricky. Samsung is suggesting that they’ll give you an extra band for free that has a value of $80. That band appears to be black Marine band. Here’s the thing, though. I’m only seeing the free band included if I choose a Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Gray and with the orange Marine band. That combo gets me a little box down towards checkout that includes the free black Marine band. I can’t get any other combination to give me a free band. If you can, hit Samsung’s site and run through combos to see if you can figure out other free band solutions and drop those in the comments.

So that’s the situation here – you can save up to $540 on a Galaxy Watch Ultra through a $160 instant discount, $300 instant trade-in discount, and a free $80 band.

Samsung Deal Link