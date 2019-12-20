GIVEAWAY: Win a SHIELD TV From Droid Life and NVIDIA!

We are partnering with NVIDIA this week to celebrate 10 years of Droid Life! To do that, NVIDIA has provided us with a SHIELD TV (read our review!) to give away to one of you, so let’s just go ahead and get this party started, shall well?

I recently dubbed the SHIELD TV the best Android TV box you can buy, which shouldn’t shock anyone because NVIDIA has been dominating the Android TV set-top market ever since they entered it. This little tube model offers good specs, features the all new updated SHIELD Remote, plus timely updates straight from NVIDIA. If you like Android TV, you can’t really do better than this.

This giveaway will be ran through a Gleam system, ensuring that anyone who wants to win has an honest chance at it. If you haven’t used Gleam before, there are various ways to gain entries into the giveaway. You can send out a tweet, like us on Twitter, check out our Instagram, or even join our Discord server. You can choose to do just one action or all of them, it’s up to you. The most important part is providing us with accurate contact info so we can successfully contact whoever wins.

1 SHIELD TV (2019) package.

We’ll select our winner at random next Monday (Dec. 23) at 10AM Pacific.

Thank you so much to NVIDIA for providing the SHIELD TV as a giveaway prize. Check them out and give them a follow on Twitter!