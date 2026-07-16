We are all aware of the epidemic that has spread across social media and even made its way to physically printed sheets and banners. I’m referring to AI-generated flyers. Whether it be for an event or a service, all of these flyers look the same, as they are all being created from the same template. It’s not AI’s fault, it’s the lazy human’s fault.

This needs to change.

Google announced that Gemini in Google Search is getting access to newly connected apps this week. They highlight Instacart and YouTube Music, but in my mind, the huge news is the connection to Canva. Canva is an online-based graphic design platform. Before AI, it’s what most folks used to create event flyers.

This week, you can connect Gemini via AI Mode in Search to your Canva account, then task Gemini with something like, “Create a flyer for my pickleball themed birthday party in two weeks.” Working with Canva instead of the template that millions of flyers are now based on, Gemini will present a flyer that actually looks unique.

For personal account users in the Gemini app, this Canva ability has already existed since May. Here’s how to tie the two services together.

If you need to have more news, the YouTube Music connection is also neat. Gemini can now connect to YouTube Music and curate playlists for you. It’s not as exciting as the Canva news, but YouTube Music subscribers like myself might give it a shot.

Death to the AI flyer slop.

// Google