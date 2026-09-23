Disney+ prices are increasing once again, only a year after the previous increase. If it wasn’t obvious already, inexpensive streaming is never coming back and these things will only continue to see similar increases from one year to the next.

Disney+ really did increase prices last September/October and is back with another increase for September 2026. The new prices are already live on the Disney+ site, so these increases are officially already here as of September 23.

The new prices for current customers will land through your billing cycle on or after October 21, 2026.

Prices of the majority of plans are increasing, with both individual plans and bundles increases ranging from $0.50 to $3.

New Disney+ Price Increase Breakdown

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN Bundle plans

Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN Bundle plans Services New Price Old Price Disney+, Hulu Bundle Disney+ (With Ads) Hulu (With Ads) Monthly: $12.99 $12.99 Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium Disney+ (No Ads) Hulu (No Ads) Monthly: $21.99 $19.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Disney+ (With Ads)**Hulu (With Ads)ESPN Select (With Ads) Monthly: $21.99 $19.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Premium Disney+ (No Ads) Hulu (No Ads) ESPN Select (With Ads) Monthly: $32.99 $29.99 Disney+ Premium, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Legacy Disney+ (No Ads) Hulu (With Ads) ESPN Select (With Ads) Monthly: $27.99 $24.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle Disney+ (With Ads) Hulu (With Ads) ESPN Unlimited (With Ads) Monthly: $35.99 $35.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle Premium Disney+ (No Ads) Hulu (No Ads) ESPN Unlimited (With Ads) Monthly: $44.99 $44.99

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle plans

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle Services New Price Old Price Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle (With Ads) Disney+ (With Ads) Hulu (With Ads) HBO Max Basic (With Ads) Monthly: $21.99 $19.99 Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle (No Ads) Disney+ Premium (No Ads) Hulu Premium (No Ads) HBO Max Standard (No Ads) Monthly: $34.99 $32.99

Disney+ standalone plans

Disney+ plans Services New Price Old Price Disney+ Disney+ (With Ads) Monthly: $12.49 $11.99 Disney+ Premium Disney+ (No Ads) Monthly: $21.49

Annual: $214.99 Monthly: 18.99

Annual: $189.99

Bundles with NFL+ Premium are not seeing price increases at this time, nor are the Disney+ add-ons.

Streaming services, as it turns out, were a bad idea.