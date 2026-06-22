Google Play is hosting a nice little game sale, bringing the price of some very sweet titles to as low as just $0.10. I already own the majority of the titles and can tell you I spent way more than $0.10 on most of them.

A few I recommend are Earn to Die, anything from the Rusty Lake series, Hitman Sniper, Let’s Create! Pottery, and Lara Croft GO. Those titles alone are worth getting at these discounted prices, if you somehow don’t already own them.

Below you can see the full list of games already in the sale.

Have at it!