If there’s one thing Gemini should be good it, it would be recognizing patterns from conversations that might signal a person in need of help. Google believes it could be useful for this and has announced better access to crisis support, as well as funds to support global hotlines.

In a blog post talking about new steps they’ve taken to support mental health through Gemini, Google explained a new interface that could appear if it detects someone needing help:

When Gemini recognizes a conversation that indicates a potential crisis related to suicide or self-harm, we’re introducing a new, simplified “one-touch” interface that will provide an immediate connection to crisis hotline resources, enabling a user to chat, call, text, or visit the crisis hotline website. Within this new interface, we design responses to encourage people to seek help. Once the interface is activated, the option to reach out for professional help will remain clearly available throughout the remainder of the conversation.

Google followed up that news with an announcement of $30 million in funding globally (over the next three years) for hotlines that help support people in crisis.

That’s great stuff. Now if only Gemini could figure out how to make more water after the data centers supporting it finish off draining the Earth.

// Google