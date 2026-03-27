Google might have a neat new charging trick up its sleeves for Android 17.

In the latest Android 17 Beta 3, hidden behind the layers of UI and code that you and I can see, there are features Google is still very-much-testing and may or may not launch in the near future. One of those is a new “Priority Charging” that could help you charge quicker when you most need to.

When Priority Charging is enabled, Android will temporarily pause most background activity to be able to put all resources toward charging. Things like app updates are mentioned in code strings for this feature, with a note that “You’ll still receive calls and texts.”

The idea here is to “Get a faster charge when you’re short on time,” with the system recommending you use a 30W or higher charger. During Priority Charging sessions, Android will also attempt to automatically manage temperature changes to keep your battery within the “normal range.”

READ: The 6 best features in Android 17 Beta 3

Again, this feature is not live for you to see or test, but with all of this info loaded into Android 17, that could mean we’ll see it by the time Google pushes this to stable in the coming weeks. This could also be something that Google saves for a Pixel Feature Drop. Either way, I sure like the idea of Google giving us faster charging opportunities, but we also need them to allow for faster than 50W charging.

// Android Authority