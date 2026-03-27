The Android 17 Beta 3 update that Googled released yesterday is the biggest one yet. Not only did it weigh-in at roughly 3.5GB on my Pixel 10 Pro, it brought out a handful of features we think you’ll enjoy. Of course, since this is a new beta build, it also took care of a bunch of bugs from previous builds.

For Android 17 Beta 3, Google has (fittingly) squashed 17 issues that were preventing Android 17 from being as stable as you might want. Google took care of a bug causing frequent app restarts and screen flickering, another couple in the camera that were preventing users from utilizing the full suite of cameras, and then several that were triggering device reboots, freezes, and screen locks.

The full list of Android 17 Beta 3 bug fixes can be found below.

A system-level regression in Android 16 process lifecycle management that caused frequent, random app restarts and screen flickering, which previously led to lost user progress and interrupted app states across multiple third-party applications. ( Issue #440017096 )

) An issue where Expanded Dark Mode failed to apply to apps in Work and Private profiles. ( Issue #476409380 )

) A camera failure that prevented users from switching to the 5x telephoto lens. ( Issue #485610295 , Issue #488274607 )

, ) Stuttering and erratic behavior during ultra-wide to wide lens transitions. ( Issue #452650681 )

) A system hang that caused the lock screen to become unresponsive after disconnecting from Android Auto or locking the device. ( Issue #457527675 )

) A system instability issue causing device freezes and reboots when using Android Auto. ( Issue #455555269 , Issue #457973643 )

, ) A system instability issue causing frequent spontaneous reboots and device hangs. ( Issue #485892529 , Issue #488619007 , Issue #488482317 , Issue #485627106 , Issue #489454751 , Issue #487638484 , Issue #487604772 , Issue #485385078 )

, , , , , , , ) A regression that caused unexpected device reboots. ( Issue #420999948 , Issue #426316038 )

, ) A crash during rapid audio focus changes. ( Issue #477151825 )

) A Bluetooth pairing hang of up to 150 seconds. ( Issue #466163481 )

) A system-level instability causing spontaneous reboots during idle periods. ( Issue #297421786, Issue #300558078, Issue #301726714, Issue #310348072, Issue #321233271, Issue #320461892, Issue #348326714, Issue #348297618, Issue #348290709, Issue #348242411, Issue #348217723, Issue #348541549, Issue #348770195, Issue #348786196, Issue #348766331, Issue #349273927, Issue #349977622, Issue #350685466, Issue #351357895, Issue #352743431, Issue #354467134, Issue #355126951, Issue #355602077, Issue #355239966, Issue #357282489, Issue #358040619, Issue #358344787, Issue #360475166, Issue #360461108, Issue #360120511, Issue #360968601, Issue #361916913, Issue #362650982, Issue #363213047, Issue #363464720, Issue #363205584, Issue #361007622, Issue #364849917, Issue #365338167, Issue #370154739, Issue #370041210 )

) An issue where incoming calls failed to trigger device vibration. ( Issue #473464803 , Issue #470955250 )

, ) A conflict where Battery Saver remained active indefinitely when an 80% charging limit was enabled. ( Issue #366996806 )

) A display rendering issue that caused visual artifacts when interacting with Google Message notifications from the lock screen. ( Issue #486491783 , Issue #486806705 , Issue #485168942 )

, , ) An issue where notifications occasionally failed to dismiss or reappeared. ( Issue #454647834 )

) A rendering issue causing visual artifacts during back-navigation transitions. ( Issue #485316132 )

) An issue where system status bar icons would randomly disappear, preventing users from seeing battery or network levels. (Issue #473447873, Issue #484689844, Issue #484382982, Issue #472268834, Issue #489158801, Issue #484569035)

// Google