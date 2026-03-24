Many Galaxy devices are snagging updates this week, bringing them up to the March security patch. Included in this round is the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, which consists of five devices in total.

For the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, the changelog lists the security update to the February patch, but also “performance improvements.”

Below you can find the updated software version numbers.

Galaxy S25 : S931USQS8BZBB

: S931USQS8BZBB Galaxy S25+ : S936USQS8BZBB

: S936USQS8BZBB Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQS8BZBB

: S938USQS8BZBB Galaxy S25 Edge : S937USQS5BZBB

: S937USQS5BZBB Galaxy S25 FE : S731USQS5AZBB

: S731USQS5AZBB Galaxy Watch 5 R905USQU2DZB6 (40mm) R915USQU2DZB6 (44mm)

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: R925USQU2DZB6

Go get them updates.

// Verizon