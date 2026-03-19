Over on Amazon, you can score the type of deal that we love around here. A pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for just $99, down from their usual $179 price.

If you aren’t familiar with these buds, check out our full review from September, 2024. Even if they are over a year old, the value here is solid. These buds deliver a very premium feel, balanced listening experience, plus good battery life. You’d have a difficult time finding a better pair of wireless buds for $99.

Amazon has only the black color option at the $99 price, while the white color is still priced high.

Follow the link below to snag a pair.