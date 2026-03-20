Samsung is hosting a wild deal on Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, a smartwatch that usually runs $499. For lucky buyers, you can get one for just $219, which is a total of $280 off the usual retail price. Even the LTE model is priced at $269, down from $549.

Instructions on redeeming this deal are easy enough, though, results may vary. For me, all I had to do was head to Samsung’s website and the deal was already populated. Other folks are needing to find the deal via Samsung’s app or using a different desktop browser. There doesn’t seem to be a specific rhyme or reason, but if you keep trying the page, the discounted pricing should pop up eventually.

As for this smartwatch, yes, you should buy it at $219. That’s no brainer territory, especially if you use a Galaxy smartwatch already. The watch gets solid battery life, plus it’s new enough that it should be maintained with software updates and new features well into the future. Gemini is also onboard, making it one of the smarter smartwatches out there.

Best of luck on snagging one so cheap.