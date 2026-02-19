Pixel’s At a Glance software is getting a couple of fresh tickers, the first we’ve seen in some time.

Following the update, Pixel owners who utilize At a Glance will be able to add Sports updates and Finance updates. For Sports updates, Google mentions that pulling this information may affect battery life, so that’s something to keep in mind. The same is not listed for Finance updates.

For those wanting to apply these options, you’ll need a Pixel device, as its exclusive to the Pixel Launcher and not the Google app widget that you can find on all Android devices. Sorry.

Ensure you’re running version B.21 of Android System Intelligence and it should pop up for you.

