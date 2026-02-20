Samsung is pushing Bixby’s latest major update via the One UI 8.5 beta, the one that basically turns it into a conversational device agent.

We have talked about the major changes that this brings, all of which is detailed here. The highlight being that you can now speak more naturally to Bixby and control all sorts of on-device function, as well as get real-time web search results. For example, hotel and flight information, and more.

This all leads to Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy S26 series next week. That lineup of devices will surely launch with One UI 8.5 and have all of these Bixby controls out of the box.

If you own a supported beta device, go check it out and report back. Apply to join the beta program via the Samsung Members app.

// Samsung