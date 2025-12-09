Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Gets One UI 8 Update in US

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 are receiving One UI 8 and Wear OS 6 updates.

Samsung is continuing to push out its latest large update to some of its older Galaxy Watch models this week. After pushing the One UI 8 and Wear OS 6 updates to the Galaxy Watch 6 line, we’re now moving further back to the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The update is arriving as builds R925USQU1DYK4 (Watch 5 Pro) and R905USQU1DYK4 (Watch 5, 40mm) / R915USQU1DYK4 (Watch 5, 44mm).

The update, like it was for other watch models, is a big one. You’ll now be able to create your own Tiles, experience a low light mode on Sporty Classic and Heritage Classic watch faces, utilize mood tracking and breathing exercises, and more. The Verizon changelog doesn’t appear to explain all that’s new, so to find more features to look for, see this changelog for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.

// Verizon