AT&T Says T-Mobile is “Unlawfully” Harvesting Its Customer Data

The newest “Uncarrier” move from T-Mobile is targeted specifically at AT&T and Verizon customers, giving them a way to switch to T-Mo in a matter of minutes. They called this “Switching Made Easy” and deployed a tool within the T-Life app called “Easy Switch.” The idea here was to move customers from AT&T or Verizon within about 15 minutes. As you can probably imagine, not everyone was a fan of this idea.

AT&T has asked a federal court to stop T-Mobile’s new tool and has suggested that it is unlawfully accessing its customers’ data. During the switch process, AT&T believes that T-Mobile was scraping account data, which they then found a way to block a couple of different ways. However, they claim T-Mobile tweaked its Easy Switch tool to get around each of those new security measures. By December 1, T-Mobile had apparently removed the scraping feature and was instead asking AT&T customers to manually input the data it was previously capturing.

This all happened after AT&T had sent T-Mobile a cease and desist letter, which they claim T-Mobile failed to comply with. That’s why we’re now at the point of a court potentially ruling over whether or not T-Mobile can continue with its Easy Switch tool.

An AT&T spokesperson said the following in a statement to Light Reading:

“AT&T has taken actions to prevent T-Mobile from putting customers at risk through its irresponsible implementation of bots and AI to unlawfully harvest private customer data and competitors’ intellectual property. Our customers trust AT&T with their personal information, and we will continue to protect them from T-Mobile’s reckless business practices by giving them, not an unknown bot, control of their personal data.”

T-Mobile has defended its Easy Switch tool, and responded with the following:

“AT&T’s claims are wrong on the facts and the law. Easy Switch simply and safely empowers consumers to seamlessly access and share their own information so that they can make an informed choice about their wireless provider and plan. We remain committed to transparency, simplicity and ensuring consumers have the freedom to choose, and we will continue to vigorously oppose AT&T’s efforts to hamper consumer choice.”

We should note that AT&T believes the tool is still scraping Verizon customer data and they reported the T-Life app to Apple because they believe it violates app store terms. It does not appear that Apple has taken action at this time. Verizon hasn’t said anything about the situation either.

We’ll keep you updated as this unfolds. T-Mobile has until December 8 to file a response.