If you’re like me, you have been patiently waiting for Google to push the Gemini upgrade to your compatible Google Home device. This morning, there’s now a way to force the update and it’s not difficult at all.

To get started, users plug in a URL into Chrome on their mobile device, which will then open the Google Home app. Essentially, you’re kickstarting the upgrade, with the setup process containing a few acknowledgments, as well as having users choose which voice they want to interact with. I’ll be honest, the setup is so quick and simple, I almost expected a bit more of a sendoff for Google Assistant.

Plug this into your mobile Chrome browser to begin.

googlehome://assistant/voice/setup

Once setup is complete, Gemini is ready for use on your compatible Google Home speakers. I’ve tested it already, and yes, it’s amazing. Plus, it’s much snappier when working with home controls.

RIP, Google Assistant.

// 9to5Google