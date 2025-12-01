The major holiday shopping weekend is coming to a close soon, but first we need to get through Cyber Monday. Many of the same deals you’ve been shopping for the past week are still live and there are some great savings to be had. However, Samsung is almost always running a somewhat secret sale that can potentially shave off hundreds of extra dollars for those who qualify.

For educators and students, first responders, healthcare workers, military personnel, government workers, and some companies, you can use the Samsung Offer Programs page to check to see if you are eligible for these secret savings. Samsung says to expect discounts up to 30% off their listings.

$1,660 OFF 85″ THE FRAME PRO TV: As just one example, Samsung’s 85″ The Frame Pro TV is a $4,300 TV (shop it here). It’s discounted by $1,000 for Cyber Monday, which would bring the price to $3,299. But if you are a part of that group above, you could save an extra $660 off that discounted price because these special discounts stack on top of promos.

To qualify for that extra discount, you really do just check Samsung’s Offer Programs page by plugging in your student or military or government or employer email to see if you qualify. There’s a link at the bottom for you to check.

Here are a few additional deals with bonuses:

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic : Extra $120 off – Shop

: Extra $120 off – Shop Galaxy S25 Ultra : Extra $153 off – Shop

: Extra $153 off – Shop Galaxy Z Fold 7: Extra $258 off – Shop

As someone without a qualifying email to use, I can’t check what your discount may be, but if you qualify, you should basically see an extra discount on everything you try to buy from Samsung.

Samsung’s Offer Programs – Check eligibility