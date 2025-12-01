If you hadn’t noticed, it’s Cyber Monday, with many deals to be found across the interwebs. There are deals on phones, TVs, smartphone accessories, Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, pickleball paddles, and everything in between.
We’ve taken the pleasure of separating our phone and related deal recommendations from our random deal recommendations. The random stuff are things we would totally buy at these discounted prices. We can also personally recommend many of them because we already own them, such as the Meta sunglasses, Loco paddle, and Legends shorts (our favorite workout shorts of all time).
Phones n’ Stuff
- Galaxy S25 Ultra – $599 ($820 off)
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 – $999 ($1120 off)
- Galaxy Watch Ultra – $349 ($300 off)
- Pixel 10 Pro – $749 ($250 off)
- Pixel Watch 4 – $$299 ($50 Off)
- Google Pixel Fold (New) – $519
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 – $134 ($115 off)
- Samsung SmartTag 2 (4-pack) – $45 ($55 off)
Randoms n’ Stuff
- Samsung OLED S95F 65″ – $2299 ($1000 off)
- Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses Gen 1 – $262 ($67 Off)
- Acer Gadget Golf Rangefinder – $59 ($50 off)
- Yeskuyan Leg Massager with Heat – $99 ($100 off)
- Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 22 Running Shoes – $119 ($46 off)
- Bread and Butter Loco Paddle – $169 ($30 off w/ code BADABING)
- B&B Invader Paddle – $129 ($60 off)
- CARBN Pickleball Paddles – (Up to $69 Off)
- Legends Shorts – (30% Off)
- Blastbeats Vinyl – (Up to 25% Off)
Have at it. We’ll likely add to this list throughout the day as we find more things. And if you know of anything we should add, let us know!
Collapse Show Comments
3 Comments