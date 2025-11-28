Samsung Kicks $940 Off Galaxy S25 Ultra

To keep the Black Friday fun rolling, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is seeing low prices that we haven’t seen in months and you don’t even need a trade-in. You can save up to $940 off with a device trade, but without one there are savings of up to $680 off.

$680 OFF GALAXY S25 ULTRA (NO TRADE): Since trade-in values aren’t what they once were, you may just be looking for the best Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday deal that comes as an instant discount. Samsung has two options for you at the moment. You can go with their 1TB model and save $680 off, dropping the price to $979. That’s more storage than anyone will fill up – this might be the best price we’ve seen.

The other option is a free storage upgrade to 512GB and a savings of $560 off. At that price, you are looking at $859 out-the-door for a Galaxy S25 Ultra (review). Again, all of these discounts are here without you needing to trade a device.

$940 OFF S25 ULTRA (TRADE): Should you have something to trade, you could max out your discount to $940 off on the 1TB model or $820 off on the 512GB model. Those discounts bring us to $719 or $599. You would need to trade-in a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S23 Ultra to get anywhere close to those prices, though. Check your trade-in here.

These might be the best prices we’ll see on these devices through the end of the year.

Samsung Deal Link