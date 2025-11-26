Yesterday, Qualcomm made the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 official, teasing that one of the first devices to launch powered by the new chipset would come from OnePlus. OnePlus has now announced that the OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone in North America to feature the new chip.

What’s even more great, we already have the phone’s launch date: December 17. And this is much more than OnePlus simply using Qualcomm’s new chip. OnePlus details that it worked with Qualcomm extensively to help create this chip. According to OnePlus, while a typical tuning process takes roughly 4 months, the two companies dedicated two years to “fully unlock its potential.”

OnePlus goes on to say that, “We have conducted in-depth joint tuning across seven key areas: performance, gaming, imaging, AI, display, connectivity, and network.” A few of the specs we saw yesterday include a 36% improvement in CPU performance, 11% improvement in GPU performance, and 46% improvement in AI performance.

December 17 is right around the corner. We just need to make it through this week with the in-laws first. Godspeed, everyone.

// OnePlus