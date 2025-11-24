OnePlus 15R and Pad Go 2 are Coming to the US December 17

After teasing the OnePlus 15R and a new smartwatch, OnePlus shared US plan for upcoming devices, only the watch has seemingly not made the cut here. Instead, OnePlus tells us that the OnePlus 15R and a new tablet, called OnePlus Pad Go 2, will arrive here on December 17.

The OnePlus 15R is being described as the “upcoming ultimate value flagship device,” which is certainly a mouthful of descriptors. “Value” and “flagship” are not terms you should be able to put together, but OnePlus is going for it. Also, ultimate.

This new phone will come in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze, both of which you can see above. It has the new “deco aligned” camera, just like the regular OnePlus 15, a flat and full metal frame, and IP69K water and dust rating. Those are the only details we know so far.

As for the OnePlus Pad Go 2, this is a budget-friendly tablet that should arrive “with a price point that make it easier for more users to join the OnePlus family.” We know nothing else about it, outside of it having a “sleek anti-glare glass finish,” being painted with Shadow Black, and supporting a stylus. It won’t have 5G, for those curious.

We’ll let you know on December 17 all that you need to know about these new OnePlus devices.