Samsung keeps sneakily improving some of its early Black Friday deals, like this current offering for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. As you’ll see below, I’m able to configure it down to $599, which is an $820 off discount.

GALAXY S25 ULTRA $820 OFF: The special here (our review) is a combination of trade-in (check your trade value) and instant free storage upgrade. Samsung is doubling storage to 512GB (from 256GB) for no cost and then giving you a further discount with trade-in. They will also slash up to $505 off with no device trade-in.

Within days, Samsung has brought back several decent trade-in values with the top trade-in fetching an instant $700 off. When combined with the free storage upgrade, that’s a savings of the full $820. To get $700 for a trade-in, you would need to give them your Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you don’t have that specific device, you can still save a bunch, like $530 off for a Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5, $500 for a Galaxy S24+, or $480 for a Galaxy S22 Ultra (!) or Fold 4. As always, those are instant discounts you take off the price you pay today. Depending on the trade, you could pay as little as $599, but even a Galaxy S24+ trade gets you down to $799. That’s a great price.

All colors are available with this deal.

Here’s something else to keep in mind – these deals keep fluctuating. I’ve seen some deal sites report a discount on the Titanium Gray version down to $750 with no trade. This deal I’m sharing with the free storage upgrade is the best I can replicate. And then others aren’t seeing the free storage upgrade at all. Hitting that link below to see which offer you get is the best play for now.

Samsung Deal Link