$300 Instantly Off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra

Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal that should top them all is through Samsung. The current promo gets you an instant $100 off with no trade-in or you can give them your current watch and they’ll cut a full $300 off.

$300 OFF GALAXY WATCH ULTRA: To get the best price here on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s trade-in program is going to be key. They have really upped trade-in values for Black Friday, so almost any old Samsung watch should be able to save you at least $200.

That said, if you have a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Watch 5 Pro, you’ll get the full $300 off. A Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 6, or Watch 4 Classic are all worth $250. But then after those, devices as old and weird as the Gear Fit2 are valued at $200. Even the ancient Galaxy Watch Active is worth $200. Go dig in a drawer and find something to trade-in.

As a reminder, Samsung’s trade-in program gets you the trade value as an instant discount. If you have a trade for $300, that $300 comes off today at checkout.

