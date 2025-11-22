$300 Instantly Off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra Black Friday deal that should top them all is through Samsung. The current promo gets you an instant $100 off with no trade-in or you can give them your current watch and they’ll cut a full $300 off.

$300 OFF GALAXY WATCH ULTRA: To get the best price here on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s trade-in program is going to be key. They have really upped trade-in values for Black Friday, so almost any old Samsung watch should be able to save you at least $200.

READ : Our Galaxy Watch Ultra review

That said, if you have a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Watch 5 Pro, you’ll get the full $300 off. A Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 6, or Watch 4 Classic are all worth $250. But then after those, devices as old and weird as the Gear Fit2 are valued at $200. Even the ancient Galaxy Watch Active is worth $200. Go dig in a drawer and find something to trade-in.

As a reminder, Samsung’s trade-in program gets you the trade value as an instant discount. If you have a trade for $300, that $300 comes off today at checkout.

Samsung Deal Link