Google Fi Slaps $1,250 Off Pixel 10 Pro and Free Pixel Watch 4

You may be able to ignore a lot of the previous Pixel Black Friday deals after hearing about Google Fi’s current offers. These Pixel 10 Pro Black Friday promos are going to be really hard to ignore and may even get you to switch to Fi.

Google Fi is doing a deal that saves you $1,250 off a Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4 LTE. Not a typo. This holiday special drops $800 off the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Then to sweeten the deal even further, they are giving you a Pixel Watch 4 LTE (41mm) for free to use with your new Fi account. Again – $800 off a phone and a free watch that normally retails for $450.

So how does this all work? Obviously, you need to become a Google Fi customer, as this is for new customers (or those without Fi service for 180 days). Google is indeed making you stick around for 24 months in order to get the full savings, so just like the other carriers in the US, this is a 2-year contract that gets you the $1,250 in discounts. You cool with that? I would be.

The breakdown of this Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel Watch 4 LTE deal is as follows:

Google takes $300 instantly off the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL

The other $500 off is spread out as bill credits over 24 months

Google also takes $300 instantly off the Pixel Watch 4 LTE

The other $150 off also comes as bill credits over 24 months

You can either finance these device purchases or pay in full, so depending on some options you choose (like storage) the price you end up paying out of pocket could go up. Either way, you’ll get the $500 phone credit back as a $20.84 credit per month for 24 months. For the watch, you’ll get the $150 back as $6.25 per month for 24 months.

As far as I can tell, Google Fi has not specified which plan you need to be on, but you will need to activate both devices within 30 days.

