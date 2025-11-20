Google Releases Nano Banana Pro With “Studio-Quality” Controls

Google released its Nano Banana Pro image generation and editing model today. That image above was created with it.

This is news because Nano Banana Pro is powered by the new Gemini 3 and can help you “Generate more accurate, context-rich visuals based on enhanced reasoning, world knowledge and real-time information.” Google wants you to use Nano Banana Pro for all sorts of ideas, like making storyboards with “correctly rendered and legible text.” They also think you can edit images better, use up to 14 image inputs to create more complex compositions, and then really dial in your vision by changing focus or angles or time of day.

The video below shows some interesting ideas at least, so if you want to try this stuff, it’s available to most at the moment. Consumers, students, professionals, developers, and creatives can all use this today in the Gemini app or Google AI Studio.

// Google