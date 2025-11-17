Trade-in offers are always a great way to save a lot of money on new phones, but currently, Samsung is offering a very good deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra without the need for a trade-in device.

On its website, buyers can get a Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) for just $849. That’s $570 off the retail price, no trade-in device needed. Thanks to an instant $400 in savings, plus the free doubled storage, your total savings amounts to $570. For anyone with a trade-in device, Samsung will provide up to $700 off your purchase, which brings your new phone to an even lower total (as low as $599). Either way you slice it, it’s good savings on a great phone.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the best phones of 2025. Samsung provided an amazing camera system with crazy zoom levels, solid software (and software support), and hardware that somehow continues to improve year over year. It’s not a bad time to be a part of the Galaxy ecosystem.

Follow the link below to snag it.