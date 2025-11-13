Verizon is likely to layoff 15,000 workers, according to a new report.

When Verizon’s new CEO Dan Schulman took over last month, he talked during their Q3 earnings call about major changes coming to the carrier. Specifically, he referred t0 upcoming changes as a “full reboot” and that the company he was now leading would become a “revitalized Verizon.” He also happened to say all of the terms we tend to associate with job cuts and predicted those would be around the corner.

Schulman said Verizon would become a “simpler, leaner, and scrappier” business and who needed to be disciplined and efficient. Those are all tells for a leader who believes cuts will help with profits, all while suggesting the company can somehow focus on “delighting” customers. There’s just no way to take those words (like leaner, scrappier, and efficient) without assuming layoffs.

Today, a report out of Reuters claims to have spoken with sources who believe Verizon will cut 15,000 jobs. The plan is apparently to reduce non-union management by more than 20% and then also turn 180 corporate-owned stores into franchised operations. Overall, this could be about a 15% workforce reduction and could happen as early as next week.

Verizon declined to comment.

For you and I as customers, it’s hard to know what this will mean initially. Layoffs suck for the world in general, though, so hopefully as those stores transition to franchises, most of those employees will be kept around under new ownership. Since the report doesn’t mention cuts to customer service, things could stay mostly the same there, even as Schulman is foolishly into AI as all CEOs think they need to be today.

We’ll let you know as this unfolds.

