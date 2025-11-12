At a Glance, the unremovable widget that Google places in the top left of your home screen (and lockscreen) on Pixel devices, might finally be removable. While users have been able to turn off certain features of the widget, its complete removal has never been possible, leading many Pixel owners to move away from Pixel Launcher and opting for 3rd-party options. According to recently found code, this could all change.

The code, when enabled, brings up a new option in the At a Glance menu. It lists “Show on home screen” with an enable/disable button. We have been asking for this option for years, thinking we might first get it back in November of 2023. Seriously, it’s been years, people.

Considering all of the emphasis Google has put on customization of the Android UI lately, this missing option has always been a bit funny. Of course, At a Glance can be very helpful and it can pull all sorts of helpful information, but not everyone may want it permanently stuck on the home screen.

There’s no telling when Google will make this option usable for all users, but this is good progress.

// Android Authority