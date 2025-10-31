Samsung continues its push to make all Android users Galaxy users, offering enticing deals to get buyers to either upgrade or make the switch. Currently, the company is offering free upgraded storage, as well as enabling enhanced trade-in values to make that upgrade more justifiable.

How to Save $820: To score the best savings on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung is offering free doubled storage (from 256GB to 512GB), as well as offering a maximum trade-in value of $700. That would be a total savings of $820, should you have an eligible trade-in device. The beauty is, even for those without a device to trade in, Samsung is providing $450 in instant savings to all buyers. Coupled with the free storage upgrade, you’re saving a total of $570 which brings the S25 Ultra to $849. Not a bad deal at all considering that’s all free money.

As for Samsung’s trade-in program, we have never had a problem with it. We use it every year for our own devices and it’s always easy. The fact that it’s instant and not a refund after the fact is what makes it so clutch. With all others, you’re waiting for the refund to hit, but with Samsung, the savings are instant. It’s a very smart move on Samsung’s part.

If you still aren’t on that Galaxy train, but you have been thinking about it, now is not a bad time to make the leap.