Google Home App Update Adds 3 Features, Fixes 4 Bugs

The new Google Home app is a big enough upgrade that Google is doing a pretty good job of sending frequent updates to make sure it is working well for everyone and all of their devices. In a fresh update this week, only days after the last update, Google Home is updating to v4.2 and there are 3 noteworthy features along with 4 big bug fixes.

In the new feature department, Google Home is getting smoother camera history scrolling on iOS, although this is a gradual rollout of the change. As iOS users scroll through events in the camera timeline, this should look so much better. For everyone, Google is also trying to declutter the camera viewer, with several control buttons now hidden unless you need them (with a tap). Finally, Nest x Yale Lock support is expanding in public preview, with access to lock history, notifications, battery status, and more.

As for bug fixes and performance improvements, the Google Home v4.2 update brings improved lock stability, a fix in the setup flow, an iOS-related count of lights in tiles, and a couple of fixes for bugs that were causing the app to crash on Android. The full lists of changes can be found below.

Features

Smoother camera history scrolling (iOS, Gradual rollout): Users on iOS will see substantially improved framerate and loading performance and a smoother overall experience when viewing and scrolling events on the camera timeline. Decluttered camera viewer (Gradual rollout): Camera users will see a cleaner, less cluttered camera player with several control buttons hidden from view. Just tap the player to show the controls whenever you need them. Expanded Nest x Yale Lock support (Public Preview): Users now have access to lock history, notifications, battery status and can manage more settings. Android users can now create and change passcodes.



Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Improved lock stability: Fixed an issue where the lock controller would flicker and continuously change status when in a jammed state, providing a more stable experience. Setup flow fix: Resolved an issue where the “Cancel” button was not clickable on the device search page after scanning a QR code during device setup on Android. Light tile count (Public Preview): For Public Preview users on iOS, the light category tile now correctly displays the count of lights in grouped tiles. Android app stability: Addressed 2 issues causing crashes on Android.



Google Play Link: Google Home