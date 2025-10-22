YouTube is clearly aware of how addicting it can be to scroll through a never-ending list of short-form videos on its platform. To prevent your life from being taken over by Shorts, they are pushing out a new option to set a daily limit on how long you can scroll the Shorts feed.

In a short post to the YouTube help community, Google says you’ll soon be able to head into Settings in the YouTube app on mobile to set that daily limit. Should you reach that limit, a dismissible prompt will interrupt you to inform you that the Shorts feed is paused for the day. This is a “deliberate” attempt by YouTube to help you better manage your viewing habits and time.

This new feature joins other time management features, including Bedtime reminders and the Take a Break function. You can already set these in Settings>General. There, you can set a schedule for when YouTube should remind you that it’s bedtime and you stop watching videos. The Break function is also useful, in that it can tell you at set amounts of watch time if you should think about taking a break or not.

Google also suggested today that it will expand parental controls to incorporate a Shorts feed limit later this year.

Let us know if you see the new Shorts daily limit!

// Google