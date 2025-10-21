Samsung is helping Google to usher in the Android XR platform with the launch of Galaxy XR, an AI-powered headset designed to create immersive viewing and gaming experiences.

Described as being the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era, Android XR’s key feature is the AI that helps you interact with the world around you as you wear the headset. When wearing Galaxy XR, you can access things like Circle to Search and Gemini Live. When viewing videos on YouTube, you can ask Gemini questions about what you’re watching. It’s similar to the Gemini experience we have on our phones, but this is more immersive.

Unlike a Meta Quest headset, you don’t need a controller to use Galaxy XR. Samsung explains that thanks to a suite of on-board sensors, cameras, and hardware, Galaxy XR can precisely track users’ head, hand, and eye movement and, “make these experiences truly immersive.” With that said, users can order a Galaxy XR Travel Case and Galaxy XR Controller for $249.99 each.

Galaxy XR Experiences

Travel and search with Google Maps : Users can use Gemini as a guide to navigate to any place on Google Maps and ask for personalized suggestions about nearby places while exploring the world in immersive 3D maps.

: Users can use Gemini as a guide to navigate to any place on Google Maps and ask for personalized suggestions about nearby places while exploring the world in immersive 3D maps. Deep-dive into content with AI : Users can naturally ask Gemini to find the content they want to see on YouTube and get more information about the video they are watching — unlocking richer learning and entertainment experiences.

: Users can naturally ask Gemini to find the content they want to see on YouTube and get more information about the video they are watching — unlocking richer learning and entertainment experiences. See more with video pass through and Circle to Search : In pass through mode, users can see the physical world around them and draw a circle with their hand to instantly search for information about anything in front of them.

: In pass through mode, users can see the physical world around them and draw a circle with their hand to instantly search for information about anything in front of them. Auto-spatialize videos and photos into 3D: View your 2D photos or videos with added depth and dimension. Google Photos with Media Auto Spatialization turns memories into immersive experiences.

For specs, the device features 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, up to 90Hz refresh rate for its Micro-OLED display, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, support for 3D photo and video capture, Iris recognition (iris recognition is used to unlock the device and to enter passwords in certain apps), six microphones, WiFi 7, and a weight of 545 grams (with forehead cushion).

Battery life is rated at just two hours of general use (2.5 hours of video playback), but this is due to the Samsung’s desire to keep the weight down. The external battery pack weighs 302 grams by itself with the headset remaining usable while it’s charging, so that’s a positive.

Galaxy XR is now up for sale on Samsung’s website, priced at $1,799. What do we think, is this the future of Android or are we all just waiting for the Android XR eyeglasses that Google has teased?