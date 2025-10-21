Ready for the best Pixel 10 Pro deal you’ll find anywhere and that likely won’t be topped for some time? Mint Mobile is running a special that gets you the Pixel 10 Pro for $499 or the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $599. Those are $500 and $600 off discounts on the phones Google only released a couple of months ago that are still as new as ever.

You should be wondering what the catch is because these deals are almost too good to be true, right? And look, there is a small catch – you have to sign-up for service with Mint Mobile for 12 months to the tune of $180. So, yes, the phones do start for as little as $499 and $599, but then you add on $180 and that’s your true price at checkout today.

You may be wanting to close the page and shake your head at that thought, but I wouldn’t so quickly. Mint Mobile is indeed a prepaid carrier that is owned by T-Mobile and uses T-Mobile’s best-in-the-US network. The $180 you give Mint Mobile gets you unlimited data for a full year, which amounts to $15 per month. There’s no chance your current carrier costs as little as $15 per month. Your current carrier certainly isn’t going to sell you a Pixel 10 Pro with a $500 discount either, unless you had over a top tier phone for trade and then are locked into a 3-year contract of bill credits.

Mint Mobile worth it? As someone who switched to Mint Mobile after T-Mobile kept raising the rates on my older plan, I can tell you that I’ve noticed no difference in coverage or network performance. I really just pay next to the nothing for the same level of T-Mobile network access, only now I have to pay for Netflix on my own. But I get unlimited data, 10GB of hotspot data per month, and calling to Mexico/Canada/UK. It’s a bare bones plan that is perfect, especially since it only cost be $15 per month when paid upfront.

$500 to $600 off Pixel 10 Pro: To get the full discount here, you’ll need to be somewhat picky about the device you choose. The Pixel 10 Pro is starting to sellout at this price, so right now only the Obsidian model with 128GB is $500 off. For the Pixel 10 Pro XL, you’ll still find both Obsidian and Jade at $600 off with 256GB storage. The 512GB models are all sold out.

Move quickly.

Shop Pixel 10 Pro at Mint Mobile: Pixel 10 Pro | Pixel 10 Pro XL